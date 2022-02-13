YouTube
    ISRO's first satellite mission of 2022, Countdown begins for PSLV-C52 to launch Risat-1A on Valentine's Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite on February 14 at 5.59am, the countdown of which began on Sunday morning.

    ISROs first satellite mission of 2022, Countdown begins for PSLV-C52 to launch Risat-1A on Valentines Day

    The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

    PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km. EOS-04

    PSLV-C52 mission will also carry two small satellites as co-passengers which includes one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

    EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology and Flood mapping.

    The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch began at 04:29 hours on February 13, 2022 after authorization by the Launch Authorization Board.

    The launch will be live telecast on Isro's official YouTube channel.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    X