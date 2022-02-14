YouTube
    ISRO launches PSLV-C52, earth observation EOS-04, 2 small satellites successfully placed into orbit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sriharikota (AP), Feb 14: ISRO's PSLV C-52, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger pay loads lifted off from the spaceport here early on Monday.

    The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59 am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.

    EOS-04, with a mission life of ten years, is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.

    The rocket also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD, as co-passengers. PTI KSU RS SA SA

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
