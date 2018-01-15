Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, to hold delegation level talks, sign agreements and deliver a press statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu said, "It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm,it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife&people of Israel.Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity,peace and progress for our people."

"Visit to India is "deeply moving for me, my wife and people of Israel," This is a dawn of a new era in the friendship between India and Israel," he said.

Netanyahu's six-day visit to India is heavy with undercurrents of global political alignments. He is only the second Israeli PM to visit India, after Ariel Sharon's visit in 2003. His visit comes as a reciprocation for PM Modi's trip to Israel in July last year, the first ever for an Indian PM.

Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10:30 am. After this, he is scheduled to pay his respects at MK Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat.

Netanyahu will then meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, the official banquet hall of the Government of India for visiting foreign dignitaries. The two leaders, who identify each other as friends, will take part in delegation-level talks.

OneIndia News