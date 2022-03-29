YouTube
    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's visit to India rescheduled

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM's media adviser here said on Tuesday.

    Israeli PM Naftali Bennetts visit to India rescheduled

    Bennett had tested positive for Covid on Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.

    "Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled," the media adviser said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
