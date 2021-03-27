Isobar teams up with Marks & Spencer India, Women’s Cancer Initiative to spread breast cancer awareness

Gurgaon, Mar 27: Isobar India, the digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network that handles the digital duties for Marks & Spencer India recently launched a campaign with the brand and charity partner Women's Cancer Initiative to spread awareness around the signs and symptoms breast cancer and initiate a behavioural change. At the center of the campaign are a unique set of bra straps, fittingly named Straps That Remind - a personal reminder for every woman to examine herself for early signs of breast cancer.

International fashion and lingerie brand, Marks & Spencer has been working with the Women's Cancer Initiative - Tata Memorial Hospital since 2016 to raise awareness and educate women about the cause, signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Straps That Remind is another prominent action towards the same cause.

The straps utilise a unique medium of communication that women interact with personally and on regular basis - bra straps. These specially designed transparent straps come imprinted with the messaging, 'With regular check-ups, the chances of late-detection of cancer can diminish, just like this message'. Printed with thermochromic ink, the message starts to diminish due to body heat when the straps are worn and re-appear when the straps are taken off. The straps also come with a detailed leaflet from the Women's Cancer Initiative to encourage women to look out for the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer. It also provides advice around where to get further support should they notice anything unusual.

With the 10-year survival rate going down to 5 percent for stage 4 patients as against 75 percent for stage 1 breast cancer patients in India (source), it becomes imperative to ensure that the cancer is detected as early as possible. There have been messages asking women to self-examine themselves all year round. However, these messages are communicated on public places and platforms, and are forgotten before one gets a chance to act on it.

James Munson, MD, Marks & Spencer India said "Straps That Remind is a unique tool to remind women to check for the unusual in their own personal space. I feel proud that we have been able to support such an important cause innovatively"

Talking about Straps That Remind, Mrs. Deveika S. Bhojwani, Vice-President, Women's Cancer Initiative - Tata Memorial Hospital said, "Breast Cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in India, which if detected at the early stages can be cured. Straps That Remind is an excellent step in that direction to help women read the early signs of breast cancer and get them checked."

Further speaking about the innovation by Marks & Spencer, Mrs. Bhojwani said, "Straps That Remind can be a life-changing product for so many women out there and it is such a personal way to remind them of their well-being."

Anadi Sah, Executive Creative Director, Isobar India shared his thoughts about the campaign and said, "Breast cancer is a rising disease among women in India right now. However, detection at an early stage can help curb the effect and increase chances of recovery. With Straps That Remind, we have set out to achieve that with the Women's Cancer Initiative and Marks & Spencer. I am proud of the team for coming up with an entirely new means of communication to spread such an important message. I hope that the straps reach women across the country and can help detect the disease right at the start."

On the occasion of International Womens's Day 2021, Marks & Spencer India made these lifesaving reminders accessible to women through select M&S India stores. These straps were gifted from the brand and hence came free of cost.