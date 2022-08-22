YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber who was plotting a terrorist attack against one leader who is part of India's elite.

    "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement according to Russia news agency Sputnik.

    Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia
    Representational Image

    The statement also added that the detained was recruited by one of the Islamic State suicide bomber in Turkey.

    ISIS released 2,400 beheading videos between 2015-20ISIS released 2,400 beheading videos between 2015-20

    According to the Indian Home Ministry, the Islamic State is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The agencies are closely monitoring the cyberspace to keep a track on the activities of the outfit which is banned in India.
    The National investigation Agency (NIA) too has carried out a series of raids in recent years and busted scores of Islamic State modules.

    Comments

    More SUICIDE BOMBER News  

    Read more about:

    suicide bomber detained russia islamic state

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 13:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X