Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber who was plotting a terrorist attack against one leader who is part of India's elite.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement according to Russia news agency Sputnik.

The statement also added that the detained was recruited by one of the Islamic State suicide bomber in Turkey.

ISIS released 2,400 beheading videos between 2015-20

According to the Indian Home Ministry, the Islamic State is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The agencies are closely monitoring the cyberspace to keep a track on the activities of the outfit which is banned in India.

The National investigation Agency (NIA) too has carried out a series of raids in recent years and busted scores of Islamic State modules.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 13:43 [IST]