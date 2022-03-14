ISIS chief known as the Destroyer is dead: The importance of his elimination

ISIS operatives planning violent jihad in India had receed several Hindu Temples

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: In its supplementary chargesheet against two residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency said that the accused persons were involved in recruiting cadres for the Islamic State.

The NIA filed the supplementary chargesheet against Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawhead Latief Sofi, both residents of Srinagar. The case relates to the conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to radicalise and recruit Muslim youth in India to wage violent Jihad against India.

The NIA said that in order to achieve their goal, an organised campaign was launched online supplemented by on ground financing activities. The case was registered against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.

The NIA said that in the case Parvaiz is a top ISIS operative and a close associate of one Umar Nisar. He was also associated with the Afghanistan-Pakistan based ISIS operatives and was involved in the recruitment of youth. Following the arrest of Nisar, he was appointed as the head of the ISIS in India.

Parvaiz was also handling the media as well as the ground activities of the ISIS. He was also actively disseminating the ISIS propaganda material through various online platforms.

The other accused Tawheed Latief Sofi was also a close associate of previously charge sheeted accused persons Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi. He was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine, Voice of Hind and had also carried out recee of Hindu temples, Government buildings including police stations to carry out subversive acts.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 8:37 [IST]