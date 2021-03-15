The year 2021 could see ISIS regain capacity to orchestrate attacks: UN official

ISIS links: NIA raids 10 locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 15: The National Investigation Agency carried out raids in 10 locations at Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with an Islamic State related case.

The raids pertain bona new case registered by the agency around 48 hours back. The NIA has under its scanner 6. To 7 persons. They were being monitored for nefarious activities by the intelligence, sources tell OneIndia.

The source also added that 5 persons were apprehended by the NIA and further investigation is one.

The NIA officials learnt that these individuals were in touch with some Pakistan based elements through the social media. They were being persuaded to carry out attacks locally. Further they had also received training online, the source cited above also said.

In Delhi, raids were carried out at the Jafrabad area. In Bengaluru, NIA sleuths carried out searches at two locations, while in Kerala, raids were carried out at Kochi.