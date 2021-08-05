ISIS Kerala module tried setting up ops in Kashmir to make up for lost ground in Syria/Iraq

New Delhi, Aug 05: The decline of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq led to some operatives looking for a happy hunting ground in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was revealed during the raids conducted by the NIA at five locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka. The NIA also arrested four operatives of the ISIS Kerala module.

The raids were conducted 3 locations in Kashmir and 1 each in Bengaluru and Mangalore.

NIA had registered a suo-moto case against 07 known and other unknown accused persons pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen from Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.

During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Mohd.

Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone

As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd. Ameen. Mohd. Ameen and his associates were also radicalising gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.

The searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

The NIA took into custody Obaid Hamid, Muzammil Hassan Bhat, Ammar Abdul Rahman, Shankar and Venkatesh Perumal. They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS.