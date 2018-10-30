Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on 12th Dec

  • search

By
    Mumbai, Oct 30: Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on 12th December 2018 in Mumbai. Isha and Anand got engaged last month in Italy.

    Mukesh Ambani was seen at the Siddhivinayak Temple with Nita Ambani, reportedly to offer Isha's wedding card and seek blessings at the famous Mumbai temple on Monday night.

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

    Anand proposed to Isha earlier this year, and the couple celebrated the occasion with a get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia.

    Anand Piramal is the son of an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and social entrepreneur, Ajay Piramal. Anand Piramal's father Ajay Piramal, is the Chairman of the Piramal Group, a conglomerate with interests in financial services, healthcare analytics, pharma, glass packaging along with many others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 21:14 [IST]
