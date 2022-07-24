YouTube
    ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday announced Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 at 5 pm.

    ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass
    This year, the overall passing passing percentage stands at 99.38% with girls outperforming the boys.

    Out of 96,940 students who took the exams, 45,579 (99.52%) girls cleared the exam while 50,761 (99.26%) boys passed in 2022.

    ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

    Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

    ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

    • Go to the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
    • Click on the result link. Select ISC result link
    • Provide your unique ID, index number, and other required information
    • ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results will appear on the screen
    • Download and keep a copy for reference

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 17:54 [IST]
