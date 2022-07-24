ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 out: How to check

New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday announced Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 at 5 pm.

This year, the overall passing passing percentage stands at 99.38% with girls outperforming the boys.

Out of 96,940 students who took the exams, 45,579 (99.52%) girls cleared the exam while 50,761 (99.26%) boys passed in 2022.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select ISC result link

Provide your unique ID, index number, and other required information

ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for reference

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 17:54 [IST]