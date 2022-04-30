Is you medical degree from Pakistan not valid in India: Check what the rules say

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: Students who are planning to pursue Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), other medical courses in Pakistan should do so with caution.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) said that those medical aspirants travelling to Pakistan to pursue medical education should think again as the degrees by the colleges there are not considered to be valid in India.

"Any Indian national/ overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/ BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/ institutions before December 2018," the NMC said.

It may be recalled that similar notices had been issued by the UGC and AICTE which had said that Indian national/overseas citizen who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan. Such degrees would however be valid for migrants and their children. These migrants are those who are awarded the Indian citizenship.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 15:37 [IST]