'Is this the respect for women?': Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi over release of Bilkis case convict
New Delhi, Oct 21: Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding respect for women a day after Union cabinet minister Pralhad Joshi defended the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case.
Citing Modi's remarks that respect for women is important for India's growth, he alleged that BJP leaders are attending events hosted by another rape convict out on parole as reported by news agency PTI.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kharge said,"PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. A cabinet minister defends the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case. BJP leaders attend an event hosted by another rape convict who's out on parole. Is this the respect for women that PM was preaching.''
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.
The 11 men convicted in the case walked out free from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.
The
Gujarat
government
has
told
the
top
court
that
the
Ministry
of
Home
Affairs
approved
the
premature
release
of
the
11
convicts
vide
letter
dated
July
11,
2022.
It
also
disclosed
the
proposal
was
opposed
by
the
Superintendent
of
Police,
CBI,
Special
Crime
Branch,
Mumbai
and
the
Special
Civil
Judge
(CBI),
City
Civil
and
Sessions
Court,
Greater
Bombay.