Is there Karnataka Bandh on 31 December? What is Open, What is Closed

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Pro-Kannada organisations are divided over the state-wide bandh call given by Vatal Nagaraj on behalf of a confederation of Kannada outfits.

Demanding a complete ban on the activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has given a bandh call on Friday following the recent incidents of burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra's Kolhapur and defacement of the statue of historical icon Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, allegedly by MES activists.

However, business establishments, citing New Year brisk business, have decided not to participate in the bandh. Also, transport organisations have extended just moral support to the strike.

Several organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Auto, schools and college associations, shopping malls association and several other commercial establishments have offered only moral support and said they will not participate in the bandh and will function as usual.

Now, even those who were supporting Vatal Nagaraj in his call for bandh, like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Praveen Shetty faction among others, have made a u-turn and have requested him to call off the bandh, and efforts are on to convince him, PTI reports.

Nagaraj earlier in the day campaigned in different parts of the city urging people to support the bandh.

"Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi has to be banned....demanding this, Kannada Okkuta has called for a complete Karnataka bandh from 6AM to 6PM tomorrow, several pro-Kannada organisations have supported the bandh call, it is a matter of Kanndigas pride. I appeal to everyone to participate," he said.

Praveen Shetty, who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said he has requested the CM to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Maharashtra and to ban MES.

Since the pro-Kannada organisations are divided over the bandh and business establishments not extending physical support, the commercial activities are expected to function like usual. Hotels, pubs, bus services and all modes of transportation are expected to operate on Friday.

PTI

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 19:16 [IST]