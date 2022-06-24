Is there a Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Here is what we know

Bharat Bandh today: Who's demanding and what are their key demands| Know its likely impact

New Delhi, Jun 24: Posters claiming a nationwide bandh on June 25 are doing rounds on social media. The calls for the nationwide shutdown comes amid violent protests in several states across the country against Centre's Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of armed defence personnel on a contractual basis.

The government has clarified the Agnipath scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.

Several social media posts circulated by some organisations on social media have called for a Bharat bandh on June 25 to protest against the Modi government, with the main focus on saving the integrity of Bharat.

While several other issues included center's Agnipath scheme, ED questioning of the Gandhi family, privatisation, saving democracy, and the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

"In Protest of the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government, wants to stay in Government through Divisive Politics," posted a Twitter user along with the hashtag ModiMustResign Stop Oppression of Indigenous Peoples #ShameOnBJP #BharathBandh #25thJune_BharatBandh.

However, there is no clarity on the Bharat Bandh. Therefore, it is very important to verify any information seen on social media from a certified or reliable platform. If you also see any message or picture or screenshot, then check it on any official platform of the government. Do not fall prey to wrong information.

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:28 [IST]