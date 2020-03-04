Is the Congress govt in MP on the verge of a collapse

New Delhi, Mar 04: There appears to be trouble in the Congress led government at Madhya Pradesh. Senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to lure his party leaders by offering them money.

MP, Chief Minister, Kamal Nath confirmed the development, but said that his government was stable. The Congress has 114 and the BJP, 107 MLAs in the 230 member assembly in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has the backing of 7 members including 4 independents, one SP and two BSP legislators. There are two seats vacant, following the deaths of a Congress and BJP MLA.

Singh had claimed in Delhi that the BJP is trying to lure the Congress MLAs. The BJP however denied the charges. "Didn't BJP's former minister Bhupendra Singh take BSP MLA Rambai to Delhi in a chartered flight on Monday,' Singh had said in a tweet.

Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to lure his MLAs as the Congress was about to expose the scams of the BJP when it ruled the state for 15 years.