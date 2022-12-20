Is the Bharat Jodo Yatra taking a Christmas break? Netizens are asking

New Delhi, Dec 20: Is the Congress taking a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra because of Christmas? Netizens have raised this question.

On December 19, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra would take a 9-day break starting December 24. Although Jairam Ramesh makes no mention, one should know that December 25 is Christmas and January 31 is New Year's Eve.

#BharatJodoYatra 24 दिसंबर की शाम को दिल्ली पहुंचेगी।उसके बाद 9 दिनों का ब्रेक होगा, ताकि कंटेनरों को मरम्मत करके उत्तर में पड़ने वाली कठोर सर्दी के लिए तैयार किया जा सके।साथ ही कई भारत यात्री लगभग 4 महीने बाद अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिता सकें।3 जनवरी 2023 को यात्रा फिर शुरू होगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 19, 2022

#BharatJodoYatra will reach Delhi in the evening of 24 December. After that there will be a break of 9 days, so that the containers can be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north. Also, many Indian passengers return to India with their families after about 4 months. Can spend time. The journey will resume on January 3, 2023, the roughly translated tweet in Hindi read.

On December 4, Congress MP, K C Venugopal had said that it would not be practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the Winter Session of Parliament amidst the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway and it is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the Parliament session, Venugopal had told reporters.

Now this is what the Netizens are saying:

Twitter user Rishi Bagree said "From December 24 to January 2, BJY will be closed as the leader is going out to live with his family. Sorry for the interruption."

24 दिसंबर से 2 जनवरी तक भारत जोड़ो बंद रहेगा क्योंकि भारत जोड़ने वाला मिस्त्री अपने परिवार के साथ रहने के लिए बाहर जा रहा है।



इस रूकावट के लिए खेद है — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) December 19, 2022

Another user Lutyens Watch said, 'Rahul Gandhi can skip Parliament for Bharat Jodo. Rahul Gandhi can skip Bharat Jodo for Christmas Holidays. Now fill up the blank. Rahul Gandhi can skip..., the tweet read.

Rahul Gandhi can skip Parliament for Bharat Jodo



Rahul Gandhi can skip Bharat Jodo Yatra for Christmas holidays



Now, fill up the blank:



Rahul Gandhi can skip... https://t.co/RCeyiukUB1 pic.twitter.com/d7LUCjhz4e — Lutyens Watch (@LutyensWatch) December 19, 2022

One Twitter user Jayan shared an old tweet of Rahul Gandhi in which he had said, 'I will be travelling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness this coming year.' Jayan while sharing this old tweet said, 'why take the trouble with all unwanted excuses when you have this old tweet to share.'

Why take the trouble with all that unwanted excuses when you have this old tweet to share.https://t.co/XKS6iae4WG — 𝓙𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷 🇮🇳 (@jayancm) December 19, 2022

"The actual message is Rahul Gandhi is flying out to celebrate Xmas and New Year with his family; hence the yatra is going to a pause for few days. It will restart once he is back," another user Sudhir Singh said.

The actual message is......



Rahul Gandhi is flying out to celebrate xmas and New Year with his family hence the yatra is going to a pause for few days



It will restart once he is back https://t.co/I4kEMVtv9M — SUDHIR SINGH राजावत 🇮🇳💙 (@rishuthakur8211) December 19, 2022

Tarunabh said on Twitter, "Wasn't the maintenance and repair accounted for when the Yatra was planned? If it was planned beforehand, why is this news coming now? No matter how much this break is pretended as something else, the message has gone out that the protagonist wants a break for himself."

Wasn't the maintenance and repair accounted for when the Yatra was planned? If it was planned beforehand, why is this news coming now? No matter how much this break is pretended as something else the message has gone out that the protagonist wants a break for himself. — Tarunabh (@tarunabhverma) December 19, 2022

Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:52 [IST]