Is S M Krishna re-joining Congress? BJP says 'no', Congress, 'we don’t know'

In a bid to pacify former Karnataka chief minister, S M Krishna, the BJP is likely to offer his family member a ticket for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election.

Krishna had quit the Congress in January to join the BJP. There are reports that suggest Krishna who was the CM between 1999 and 2004 is likely to return to the Congress.

The BJP's R Ashok told reporters that if Krishna's family members are ready to contest then the BJP could give a ticket from an assembly constituency in the Mandya segment. Ashok further said that Krishna is not in India right now. I spoke to him and he would return to Karnataka on April 13, he also said.

Ashok while stressing that Krishna was not leaving the BJP also added that the Congress is worried that they will lose the elections and hence they are looking for a leader like him.

Amidst the rumours, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah refused to comment on the developments. I do not know he said when asked about Krishna's come back to the Congress. Congress leader, Rahman Khan said that he did not know anything. He, however, added that all are welcome into the Congress.

The BJP's spokesperson, S Prakash dubbed the rumours as rubbish and a desperate attempt by the Congress. They have realised his importance now. When he had quit the Congress, they levelled all sorts of allegations against him, Prakash also said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day