Is Mohanlal joining BJP? Meet with PM sparks rumour

New Delhi, Sep 4: Popular actor Mohanlal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out. However, the meeting followed by Mohanlal's Facebook triggered speculations that the actor is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kerala as BJP candidate.

"His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring," Modi tweeted Tuesday."

Sharing details of his meeting with the prime minister, the actor said on his Facebook page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and its multi-faceted social initiatives.

"He has assured all support and offered to participate in the 'global Malayalee round table' that can formulate futuristic solutions for a new Kerala," he wrote.

He said the Prime Minister's Office also appreciated the organisation's vision to set up a cancer care centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged.

A report by Deccan Herald had stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to field Mohanlal from a Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the report, Mohanlal's meeting with PM Modi was part of an exercise to build a political image for the actor and has strengthened the speculation of the actor leaning towards the saffron party.

Mohanlal has also met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayi before the latter left for the US for medical treatment.