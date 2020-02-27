Is it the end of democracy: Mamata pens poem expressing concern over Delhi violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Feb 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the biggest critics of the Modi-led-BJP government, expressing concern over the Delhi violence has posted a poem on her Facebook account on Wednesday. The title of the poem is 'Hell' or 'Netherworld'.

In the poem she has talked about "holi of blood before the holi of colour", an apparent reference to the blood shed in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

"Search for an address getting lost/ A storm raging the country at gunpoint/ a peaceful country turned violent / Is it the end of democracy?" she penned.

She further wrote, "Who will give the answer?/ Will there be a solution/ You and me are deaf and dumb/ The sacred land turns into a hell."

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 28

At least 27 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

<strong></strong>

"So much bloodshed, so many deaths, anger burning like fire, a holi of blood before the holi of colours! Humanity a worst sufferer!," she writes.

On Tuesday the TMC supremo appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace, she refrained from making any political attack.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty told news agency PTI, "When all the political parties are demanding Amit Shah's resignation, the TMC is maintaining a stoic silence."

Big changes in Delhi police as Modi, Shah, Doval take control over Delhi violence

Delhi boiled up since Sunday evening after clashed erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad. The incident took place as a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

Reports of arson and unrest emerged from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday.

However, the situation has been brought under control now. On Wednesday after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas of the national capital to offer personal guarantees that the government would restore peace.