Is it all about territory and Islamic Sharia for the Taliban in Afghanistan? Abhinav Pandya explains

New Delhi, July 21: The situation continues to remain sensitive in Afghanistan with the US troops trying to end thr war. What does this mean for India and the neighbourhood? In today's LIVE session, Abhinav Pandya, a Cornell University graduate in public affairs, is a policy analyst specialising in counterterrorism, will explain the issue in detail.

Abhinav Pandya has written for the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), a premier think tank of India in national security. This interview highlights about what the Study of Peace and Conflict, investment and infrastructure be after Taliban takes over Kabul.

For the Taliban, it is all about Territory and Islamic Sharia. Even if the Taliban agrees to any Doha, Teheran, or Moscow mediated power-sharing deal with present or future Civilian administrations in Afghanistan, it would eventually weaken the ANSF and Civilian governance structure for a smooth transition to Power.