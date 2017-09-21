Is Honeypreet in Rajasthan? Hunt for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'daughter' intensifies

It is a major breakthrough for police and authorities searching for Honeypreet, close aide of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was jailed for 20 years for raping sadhvis.

The Haryana Police on Thursday reached the native village of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Rajsthan's Shri Ganganagar in search of Honeypreet Insan.

As per ANI, the police received information about Ram Rahim's so-called daughter Honeypreet that she has been hiding in a village of Hanumangarh.

Times Now had earlier reported that Honeypreet Insan's mobile phone has been traced to Barmer district in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, call was made from Honeypreet Insan's mobile to top management of Dera Sacha Sauda, the news channel reported.

Honeypreet has been booked for inciting the massive riots in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa districts on August 25.

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

She tops the most wanted 43-member list released by Haryana Police for triggering mob violence and riots in Haryana and is believed to have changed her appearance to deceive police and other agencies.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway along the Indo-Nepal border to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan. A high alert too has been issued to ensure that she does not cross over to Nepal in a bid to escape.

