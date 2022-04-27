YouTube
    Is Hindi our national language? What is this language clash between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Amid row over Hindi language, the Twitter conversation between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep is going viral on social media.

    Representational Image

    "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

    Kiccha Sudeep responded to Ajay Devgn's tweet saying that "something was lost in translation" in his latest tweet.

    He wrote, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir (sic)."

    "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he added.

    "And sir Ajay Devgn sir, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!
    Don't we too belong to India sir," he added.

    "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards," he concluded.

    "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation (sic)."

    Read more about:

    hindi language viral news

    X