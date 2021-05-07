YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus chhota rajan

    Officials deny Chhota Rajan is dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: Minutes after news broke out about the death of underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, the Delhi Police and AIIMS have denied the same.

    Several unconfirmed reports said that he had died at AIIMs due to COVID-19.

    Gangster Chhota Rajan dies of COVID-19 at AIIMS

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kejriwal calls high-level meet on Delhi covid crisis at 4:30 pmCoronavirus LIVE Updates: Kejriwal calls high-level meet on Delhi covid crisis at 4:30 pm

    He is an accused in at 70 criminal cases in Maharashtra which relate to extortion and murder. ANI quoting an AIIMS official said that Rajan is still alive is being treated for COVID-19.

    He was admitted to to AIIMS on April 26. Following his arrest from Indonesia in 2015, he was lodged in the Tihar jail.

    On April 26, the Tihar jail official told the court that Rajan could not be produced via video conferencing as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'Coronavirus: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'

    In 2018, Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2011 murder of Jyotirmoy Dey.

    Rajan was born Rajendra Nikalje and had 70 criminal cases against him. All the cases related to him were transferred to the Central Bureau Investigation.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X