Is black fungus contagious? People with low immunity can be infected? Here's what AIIMS chief has to say

    New Delhi, May 24: With the rising number of mucormycosis cases seen among Covid-19 patients in the country, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said that the black fungus is not contagious.

    Is black fungus contagious? Why colour of it can be seen differently?

    Speaking on black fungus or Mucormycosis, AIIMS chief said that cases are on the rise. It is not contagious. Low immunity leads to Black Fungus. "90-95% have diabetes and have been given steroids," he added.

    People with low immunity are infected with mucormycosis, Candida & asporogenous infections. These fungi mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes & can enter brain. Occasionally found in lungs(pulmonary mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract.

    ''There are few symptoms that are seen post #COVID. If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-COVID syndrome: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS

    He also said,''The colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas. Fungal infection is not a communicable disease.''

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
