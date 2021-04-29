Is Aadhaar mandatory for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccine? High Court asks Centre

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 29: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to clarify if an Aadhaar card was mandatory for prisoners to get the vaccine against COVID-19.

Prison inmates should not be denied the vaccine because they did not have an Aadhaar card, the HC said and observed that making the document mandatory for prisoners for the vaccine was an "important policy issue that would have pan-India ramifications".

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni raised the query after it was informed that several prisoners were missing inoculation due to lack of a valid Aadhaar card.

Govt allows import of medical devices like oxygen canister for 3 months amid COVID-19 surge

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) taken up suo motu (on its own) on containing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra. The court said as per common sense, an Aadhaar card is required for getting the vaccine to help collate data and keep track of those getting the vaccine shots.

"However, given that the vaccine was the surest and most cost-effective way of containing the spread of the virus, inmates must not be denied the vaccine because they did not have an Aadhaar card," the high court said. "If the Aadhaar card is coming in the way, then let Aadhaar registration camps be organised then and there (in prisons or vaccination centres for inmates) and such cards be issued," the bench said.

It directed Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the state government, to discuss the issue with the Centre's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, and inform the HC of their stand by May 4. Making the Aadhaar card mandatory for prisoners for the vaccine was an "important policy issue that would have pan-India ramifications", the high court said.

Rajnath Singh talks to Singapore defence minister about reinforcing capacities to fight COVID-19

The bench also said it would issue directions to the state high power committee (HPC), constituted last year, to help decongest prisons in the wake of spread of the viral infection, to meet more often and supervise if its recommendations were being implemented. The court's direction on the HPC came after Prof Vijay Raghavan of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and senior counsel Mihir Desai, the amicus curiae in the case, told the HC that the panel had met last in April 2020.

They also informed the court that prisons continued to be congested despite the committee's guidelines on granting emergency parole and temporary bail to eligible inmates. Advocate Desai told the HC that the Taloja prison, which had 2,500 inmates in 2020, currently houses 3,500 prisoners.

Letting inmates out temporarily as per the high power committee's guidelines should be an ongoing process, he said. To this, AG Kumbhakoni said the prison authorities were letting eligible inmates out as per the guidelines. Currently, there were 26 inmates across 47 prisons in the state, who were eligible for emergency parole, he said, adding that most of them did not wish to leave.

Coronavirus cases: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

"Some feel safer inside the prison. Some of them do not have the resources to sustain outside, and still others have few months of sentence left and so they want to complete their entire sentence in one stretch and then leave the prison finally," Kumbhakoni said.

As per the submissions made during the day's hearing, currently 244 inmates and 117 prison staff have tested positive for coronavirus. At least 64,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests have been conducted on prisons inmates so far, of which, 4,000 were conducted over the last week.