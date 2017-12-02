IRCTC tender case: CBI to question Rabri Devi today

The CBI will on Saturday question former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the with the Railway hotel tender case in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family is alleged to be involved.

The CBI had in October questioned both Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with this case.

On July 7, the CBI carried out searches at 12 locations after registering a corruption case against former railway minister Lalu and his family members, including wife Rabri Devi and his son former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu allegedly handed over maintenance deals of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels - BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri - to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI had filed an FIR against Lalu. The FIR alleged that the RJD leader abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhars and acquired a piece of "high-value premium land" through the benami firm Delight Marketing Company.

OneIndia News