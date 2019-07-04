  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC offers 6 day tour to Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad for Rs 11,555

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering five nights and six days travel package to Gaya-Varanasi-Sarnath-Allahabad.

    IRCTC offers 6 day tour to Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad for Rs 11,555

    Varanasi also Benares, Banaras or Kashi, is a holiest of the seven sacred cities (Sapta Puri) in Hinduismand Jainism. Hindus believe that death at Varanasi brings salvation. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and the oldest in India. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples.

    IRCTC offers 7-day tour to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vaishnodevi; check details

    The tour package is priced at Rs.11,555 which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

    Package Code :- SCBR07

    Day 01

    Departure from Bhubaneswar railway station by 12801 at 23.10 hrs. Full night journey.

    Day 02

    Arrive at Gaya railway station at 14:00 Hrs. Proceed for Bodhgaya .Transfer to hotel. Check in at hotel. After freshen up visit to of Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhi Tree & Great Buddha Statue.Dinner & stay at Gaya.

    Day 03

    In the morning after breakfast visit to Vishnupad Mandir & Pind Pradan Puja on your own. proceed for Varanasi. On arrival transfer to hotel.Dinner & stay at Varanasi.

    Day 04

    Early morning proceed for Ganga snan,Kasi Viswanath Temple, Kasi Visalakshi Temple & Annapoorni Temple. Kal bhairav temple.back to hotel.After breakfast visit to Sarnath & BHU.Evening ganga aarti.Dinner & stay at Varanasi.

    Day 05

    Early morning check out from hotel (04.00 hrs) Proceed to Allahabad .(Breakfast Enroute)On arrival ganga snan at Triveni Sangam - the Ganga, Yamuna and the Mythical Saraswati, Pataalpuri Mandir & Hanuman Garhi &. Aloki devi shakti peeth .Lunch enroute & Drop at Allahabad Railway Station by 1430 Hrs to board train No. 12816 ,departure at 15.15 Hrs.

    Day 06

    Arrival at Bhubaneswar railway station at 10.40 Hrs.

    Package Includes:

    1. Train journey by 3A/SL class.

    2. A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.

    3. A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.

    4. All sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary.

    5. Driver cum guide service.

    6. Entry fees(Wherever applicable)

    7. Assistance for normal Darshan.

    8. Food service: 03 Breakfast ,01 Lunch & 03 Dinner

    9. Travel insurance.

    10. Toll, parking and all applicable GST.

    More IRCTC News

    Read more about:

    irctc indian railways

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue