    IRCTC offer: Enjoy 6-day Kerala tour on Indian Railways with house boat stay; details here

    New Delhi, July 06: Planning to visit God's own country? If yes, then you would be glad to know that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offering five-night and six-day starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person.

    The trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam. The tour, scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2019, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

    Package Details

    Package Name Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Bhubaneswar
    Destination Covered Cochin - Munnar – Kumarakom-Trivandrum-Kovalam
    Travelling Mode Flight
    Airport/Departure Time 14:45 hrs
    Frequency/Tour Date 20.09.2019

    Flight Schedule

    From To Date Flight. No. Departure Arrival
    BBI MAA 20.09.2019 6E-756 14:45 hrs 16:40 hrs
    MAA COK 20.09.2019 6E-314 18:10 hrs 19:25 hrs
    TRV MAA 25.09.2019 6E-606 17:00 hrs 18:20 hrs
    MAA BBI 25.09.2019 6E-193 20:35 hrs 22:25 hrs

    Package Tariff: Per Person

    Class
    Comfort Adult on Single Occupancy Rs.36860
    Adult on Double Occupancy Rs.27285
    Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs.25615
    Child(2-11 years) with bed Rs.22400
    Child(2-11 years) without bed Rs.19475

    Cancellation policy

    For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 7:03 [IST]
