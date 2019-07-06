IRCTC offer: Enjoy 6-day Kerala tour on Indian Railways with house boat stay; details here
New Delhi, July 06: Planning to visit God's own country? If yes, then you would be glad to know that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offering five-night and six-day starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person.
The trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam. The tour, scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2019, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.
Package Details
|Package Name
|Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Bhubaneswar
|Destination Covered
|Cochin - Munnar – Kumarakom-Trivandrum-Kovalam
|Travelling Mode
|Flight
|Airport/Departure Time
|14:45 hrs
|Frequency/Tour Date
|20.09.2019
Flight Schedule
|From
|To
|Date
|Flight. No.
|Departure
|Arrival
|BBI
|MAA
|20.09.2019
|6E-756
|14:45 hrs
|16:40 hrs
|MAA
|COK
|20.09.2019
|6E-314
|18:10 hrs
|19:25 hrs
|TRV
|MAA
|25.09.2019
|6E-606
|17:00 hrs
|18:20 hrs
|MAA
|BBI
|25.09.2019
|6E-193
|20:35 hrs
|22:25 hrs
Package Tariff: Per Person
|Class
|Comfort
|Adult on Single Occupancy
|Rs.36860
|Adult on Double Occupancy
|Rs.27285
|Adult on Triple Occupancy
|Rs.25615
|Child(2-11 years) with bed
|Rs.22400
|Child(2-11 years) without bed
|Rs.19475
Cancellation policy
For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.