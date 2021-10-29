IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Runs 110 Diwali-Chhath Festival Special Trains | Check full list

Fact check: Did government reach out only to Sikhs through IRCTC emails

New Delhi, Oct 29: Ahead of Diwali and Chhatha Puja celebrations, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains for Diwali and Chhatha Puja 2021. This special arrangement is made for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season. Also, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure the berth availability during this festive rush.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.

The festive special services have been initiated with an aim to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for the passengers. Major destinations will be connected across the country by these special trains.

Indian Railways is running nearly 668 festival special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers, during the festive season. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.https://t.co/mmWp4PJPYK pic.twitter.com/8bI3J6jlwx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 27, 2021

The Ministry of Railway in a press release said that crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

"May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

A watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc., by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.

