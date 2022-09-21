YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Bihar free of Naxals: CRPF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IRCTC introduces tour package Andaman; Check price, details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a tour package for Andaman, covering the visit of Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Island.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "IRCTC Regional Office Bhopal offers Wondrous Andaman Package one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the visit of Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Island . The Andaman Island one of the seven union territories of India, are a group of islands at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea," IRCTC said.

    "The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were shrouded in mystery for centuries because of their inaccessibility. These are the paragon of beauty and present a landscape full with scenic and picturesque extravaganza. These islands shimmer like emeralds in the Bay of Bengal. The dense forest which cover these islands and the innumerable exotic flowers and birds create a highly poetic and romantic atmosphere. "Here the white beaches on the edge of a meandering coastline have palm trees that sway to the rhythm of the Sea," it added.

    Features of IRCTC package:

    The duration of the package is six nights and seven days.

    The tourists will board special flight at Chennai.

    The journey will begin from 14.01.2023

    Cost of the package (per person)

    Single person: Rs 70,550

    Two people: Rs 53,950

    Three people: Rs 52,300

    Child with bed: Rs 45,400

    Child without bed: Rs 41,950

    Comments

    More IRCTC News  

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X