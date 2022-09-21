IRCTC introduces tour package Andaman; Check price, details here

New Delhi, Sep 21: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a tour package for Andaman, covering the visit of Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Island.

"IRCTC Regional Office Bhopal offers Wondrous Andaman Package one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the visit of Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Island . The Andaman Island one of the seven union territories of India, are a group of islands at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea," IRCTC said.

"The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were shrouded in mystery for centuries because of their inaccessibility. These are the paragon of beauty and present a landscape full with scenic and picturesque extravaganza. These islands shimmer like emeralds in the Bay of Bengal. The dense forest which cover these islands and the innumerable exotic flowers and birds create a highly poetic and romantic atmosphere. "Here the white beaches on the edge of a meandering coastline have palm trees that sway to the rhythm of the Sea," it added.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is six nights and seven days.

The tourists will board special flight at Chennai.

The journey will begin from 14.01.2023

Cost of the package (per person)

Single person: Rs 70,550

Two people: Rs 53,950

Three people: Rs 52,300

Child with bed: Rs 45,400

Child without bed: Rs 41,950

