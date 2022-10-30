IRCTC Antara River Sutra Cruise Package: Check details

IRCTC update: 140 trains cancelled on October 20; here is the complete list

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering Antara River Sutra Cruise package for 2 nights and 3 days. The package will cover destinations like Kolkata, Phulia, Bansberia, Chandernagore in West Bengal.

"With architectural splendour, rich art galleries, vibrant culture and historical significance, Kolkata is undeniably one of the most important cities of the country with a significant past and culture, religious importance, along with a rich art and literary history," said IRCTC.

Referred as the "City of Joy", Kolkata is indeed a place of delight for travel lovers. Kolkata Tourism offers a wide range of engaging choices to visitors, ranging from sightseeing, events, activities, cuisine and culture.

Antara River Sutra Cruises has introduced luxury river cruising across India with exceptional attention to detail. An invitation to take you to untouched destinations bringing unmatched hospitality and immersing yourself in an unforgettable experience.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 45,938, Double occupancy will cost Rs 26,250, and for a Child (5 to 12 years), it would cost Rs 39,375.

The cruise package cost includes accommodation, meals, Indian brand mineral water throughout the cruise, onboard English speaking guide, sightseeing as per itinerary, all entrance fees, still camera fees and local assistance, GST of 5 per cent.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 13:38 [IST]