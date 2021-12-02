Iran-Taliban forces clash at border: Misunderstanding says Tehran

In our better interest: Taliban on NSA level meet on Afghanistan convened by India

New Delhi, Dec 02: Forces of the Taliban and Iran clashed near the Afghanistan-Iran border on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Tasnim, the semi official Iranian news agency confirmed that the battle took place in the village of Shaghalak in Hirmand county. Tasnim said that there are walled areas on Iranian soil near the border with Afghanistan in order to combat smuggling.

While a video showed Taliban forces inside an Iranian garrison, reports said that several outposts were seized. Tasnim however denied any seizures.

Mohammad Marashi, security deputy for Sistan and Baluchestan's governor said that the clashes were not serious, incurred no harm on personnel or property and had ended.

Later Tasnim News reported that a misunderstanding had caused the Taliban forces to open fire at some Iranian civilians who were near the border and Iran's forces had responded to the firing.

Iran has not officially recognised the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

Iran has said that the recognition would hinge on the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Iran has however called on the United States to lift its sanctions on the Taliban so that the humanitarian crisis in the country could be fought.

