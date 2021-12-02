YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iran-Taliban forces clash at border: Misunderstanding says Tehran

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Forces of the Taliban and Iran clashed near the Afghanistan-Iran border on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

    Tasnim, the semi official Iranian news agency confirmed that the battle took place in the village of Shaghalak in Hirmand county. Tasnim said that there are walled areas on Iranian soil near the border with Afghanistan in order to combat smuggling.

    Iran-Taliban forces clash at border: Misunderstanding says Tehran

    While a video showed Taliban forces inside an Iranian garrison, reports said that several outposts were seized. Tasnim however denied any seizures.

    Mohammad Marashi, security deputy for Sistan and Baluchestan's governor said that the clashes were not serious, incurred no harm on personnel or property and had ended.

    Later Tasnim News reported that a misunderstanding had caused the Taliban forces to open fire at some Iranian civilians who were near the border and Iran's forces had responded to the firing.

    Iran has not officially recognised the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

    Iran has said that the recognition would hinge on the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Iran has however called on the United States to lift its sanctions on the Taliban so that the humanitarian crisis in the country could be fought.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X