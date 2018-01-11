INX media case: ED summons Karti Chidambaram on Jan 16

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in INX media case.

The law enforcement agency had registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Karti and others in May last year. It had lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report against the accused named in the CBI complaint which included Karti Chidambaram, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

The apex court also rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.

Following this, in November, the Supreme Court allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK. He was allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)