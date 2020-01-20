Inward movement from Bangladesh witnessed marginal decline in 2018: NCRB

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The latest data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau states that there had been a major jump in the number of people trying to cross over from India to Bangladesh.

The NCRB data says that in 2018, there were 2,971 persons arrested by the BSF as opposed to 1,800 in 2017. Most of them were women and children the data also states.

Out of the 2,971 persons arrested, 1,532 were men while 749 and 690 were woman and children respectively the report for 2018 also stated.

The inward movement from Bangladesh to India stood at 1,118 in 2018 as opposed to the 1,180 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the NCRB data also stated that there had been a spike in the number of section cases. In Jammu and Kashmir, there were 12 sedition cases registered in 2018 when compared to the one that was registered in 2017. Jharkhand, however, recorded the highest number of these cases. There were 18 cases registered in Jharkhand, the NCRB data also said. Kerala recorded 9 such cases while in Manipur the number was 4.

Under the Official Secrets Act, there were 16 cases registered in Maharashtra. UP and Punjab registered 7 and 5 cases under the OSA. In the year 2017, the maximum number of cases registered under the OSA was at Rajasthan. While Rajasthan recorded 4 such cases, in Uttar Pradesh, the number stood at 3.