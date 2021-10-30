Invitation for Papal visit to India a historic decision: Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council

New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a noble and laudable gesture in inviting His Holiness Pope Francis to visit our motherland India, said Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council on Saturday.

"This decision will, of course, be applauded by all Indians irrespective of caste and faith. The people of India look towards to the Roman Pontiff as an advocate and bold spokesperson of morality and humanitarian values. Papal visit will strengthen the diplomatic relations between India and Vatican. It will also smoothen the path of dialogue between Christianity and other religious groups of this Nation," a press note said.

"The Papal visit will also promote fraternity and co-operation among the polyphonic society of India. We the Catholic Church of Kerala are waiting eagerly towards the blessed moments of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the President of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on behalf of the Kerala Catholic Church, whole heartedly congratulates and appreciates Prime Minister for his historical invitation," it added.

PM Modi on Saturday said he had a "very warm meeting" with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges posed by climate change, and also invited him to visit India at an early date.

PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013, also tweeted pictures of him embracing the head of the Roman Catholic church.

