‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against citizenship amendment act (CAA), and urged the protesters to introspect if their actions have been "good or not".

"People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP should introspect if what they did was right," Modi said at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

"I request and tell these protesters that if good roads, facilities, and a clean sewerage system is a citizen's right, maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well," he said.

Referring to Article 370, Modi said it was an "old disease" and it was resolved peacefully. "How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And, it was done easily. Everyone's 'dhaarna' (perception) was smashed (choor choor ho gaya)," he said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully, the prime minister said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi said giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to "save the dignity of their daughters", was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians.

"With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution," he said.

However big the challenge may be, "we are here with a nature to challenge the challenge", he said.

Eighteen people have died across Uttar Pradesh in protests against the law which was passed by Parliament on December 11.