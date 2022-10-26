YouTube
    Introduce currency notes with images of Ganesh-Laxmi': Kejriwal appeals to Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Centre to put up Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images along with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on our fresh currency notes.

    Introduce currency notes with images of Ganesh-Laxmi: Kejriwal appeals to Centre
    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "I appeal to the central government and the PM to put the photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Shri Laxmi Ji, along with Gandhi Ji's photo on our fresh currency notes," Kejriwal said.

    "If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," he added.

    "Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency notes," he said.

    X