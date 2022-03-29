YouTube
    Intimidation by violence 'because of political opposition' is violation of democratic rights: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his teachings and principles are of immense importance in present times when attempts are being made to divide the society based on language and region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi, without naming anyone, said it is a democratic right to participate in political activities, but the use of intimidation and violence against political opponents is a "violation of democratic rights".

    Matua is a backward Hindu community, a section of which is demanding implementation of the CAA.

    "The teachings of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur becomes more important when we witness violence because of self-interest, and attempts to divide society on the basis of language and region," he said while virtually addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

    He said everybody must oppose the mentality of violence, anarchy anywhere in society.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi west bengal

    X