International youth icon awardee Prasad Nagarkar chats about the importance of consistency

By Anuj Cariappa

"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success.

Greatness will come".

- Dwayne Johnson

Well it is true that consistency and communication is the ultimate key to success but not many people adhere to the principles and give up eventually or opt for a hard way but there is one such entrepreneur who not only blended hard work with smart work but also made cues or clues of pattern that one can follow to reach their attainment.

Jewelry and ornaments are bucked up as a medium to enhance someone's beauty and glamour and also carved as a significance of prosperity and happiness, So, when it reaches to establishing the standard and set up mark for putting together an unusual testimony and therefore emerge extraordinary and better from the competition with their understanding of attitude, it's not surprising that it is a jeweller and a merchant will lead the demands of the parade.

Prasad Nagarkar, one of the men at the helm of the reputed M/s Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers from Pune who is the first to purchase India's primary Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder RWD, by his own compassion and hard earn money setting an example that if you dream big you achieve big.

Prasad Nagarkar is the winner of International youth icon award in 2020 and Man of the year 2019 along with which he recently talked about the importance of consistency, he adds" It is very crucial and I can't stress enough that one needs to be consistent and both spontaneous in their vocation you can face low point of your career but still not quit, even if you think you are not up to your potential keep going and you will reach your goal ultimately!"