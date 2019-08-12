International Youth Day 2019: Significance, challenges and importance

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Aug 12: Today is International Youth Day and it is observed to draw the attention youth issues worldwide. The theme of International Youth Day 2019 is "Transforming education". Right education is important for everyone, more so for the youth as it is at this age that an individual looks to contribute to the society. A well educated youth is empowered to channelise his/her energy and skills in the right direction which would benefit the society as a whole.

What defines youth? The dictionary meaning of youth is "the period between childhood and adult age". In other words, youth are the younger generation who hold the key to the future. It is an age where are individual prepares to face life, equips himself with skills, trains to face all kinds of situations in the future.

International Youth Day 2019 will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organizations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education and how these efforts are contributing to the achievement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. International Youth Day 2019 will highlight good practices and lessons learned in the efforts undertaken to ensure that education is relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth. It will also sketch out the road ahead for the various stakeholders engaged in this endeavour.

Making education more relevant, equitable and inclusive is crucial to achieving sustainable development. Education is a 'development multiplier' in that it plays a pivotal role in accelerating progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals, be it poverty eradication, good health, gender equality, decent work and growth, reduced inequalities, action on climate or building peaceful societies.

Some challenges that youth of today have to cope with: