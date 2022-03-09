International Womens’ Day: Shantidham Foundation organises event for visually impaired

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day aims at focusing on the state of women, when it comes to gender equality, bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

The main goal of celebrating this days is to make the world more diverse, equitable and inclusive for women.

March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Theme 2022 was #Break the Bias. Bias makes it difficult to move ahead. Hence action is needed to level the playing field.

Shantidham Foundation, a non profit making voluntary organisation and Bichhanda Trust of Welfare have been taking several initiatives for the women who are visually impaired.

The organisations are working for the development of these women by providing them various livelihood platforms such as entrepreneurship program, talent search, placement assistance, self-independent programs.

Womens' Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first on 1911. Purple, white and green are the colours of International Women's Day. Purple signifies Justice and Dignity, while white represents purity and green symbolises hope.

The colours are originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in UK in 1908.

Shantidham Foundation is associated with many organisations in Odisha and many other parts of the country. This International Women's Day, many visually impaired people took part in the programme that was conducted by Shantidham Foundation in association with BICHHANDA TRUST OF WELFARE.

Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission of Protection of Child Rights, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Ambika Das, President Shantidham Foundation, DR. Soubhagya Routray, Founder and Chief Functionary, Guru Prasad Das, Joint Secretary, Shantidham Foundation, Sanyasi Behera, President, Odisha Association for Blind and Prakash Chandra Mahapatra, Chairman Bicchanda Welfare Trust were present on the occasion.

About Shantidham Foundation:

Shantidham Foundation is a non profit making voluntary organisation, carrying out different developmental activities for the last 18 years for underprivileged sections of the society across various parts of the country. It has a presence in 14 states and has been awarded IT Exemption for 12 AA and 80G Certification. It is also registered under NITI AAYOG and the Registrar of Societies, Govt. of Odisha ACT XXI of 1860. It also has a registration under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act. 2016 from Govt. of Odisha.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 8:19 [IST]