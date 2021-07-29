International Tiger Day: Some interesting facts about this magnificent beast

International Tiger Day 2021: What are the different species of tigers?

New Delhi, July 29:

New Delhi, July 29: Today is International Tiger Day. The Tiger is the national animal of India and it has been affected by wildlife trade, human wildlife conflict and habitat loss.

The current population of tigers in the world is known to be at around 3,900 of which 3,000 are in India.

The Tiger is a very important animal and let us take a look at some interesting facts about them:

The Tiger is one of the best predators and due to the soft toe pad they can walk silently.

As part of its hunting routine, a Tiger travels 9 to 19 kilometres during its nocturnal hunting routine.

Tigers help keep their environment healthy by maintaining a balance in the food chain.

Tigers hunt deer. If it manages to eat one full deer then it will not go hungry for a week.

Without the tigers the herbivorous animals can overgraze and damage land.