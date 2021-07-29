International Tiger Day: PM Modi shares stunning images

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings in a series of tweets to wildlife enthusiasts on International Tiger Day.

    Accompanied with photographs the PM shared several tweets and emphasised on the need to ensure safe habitats for our tigers and also nurturing tiger friendly eco-systems.

    #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems, the PM said.

    India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on tiger Conservation, the PM also tweeted.

    India's strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities. We are also inspired by our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet.

    X