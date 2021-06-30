International passenger flights remain suspended till July 31

New Delhi, June 30: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till July 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the wake of the pandemic, overseas flights were suspended in late March, while cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA have been permitted to operate.

International flight services to and from India remain suspended since March 23 due to the pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

