International Kiss Day 2021: Here are some of best quotes to share with your loved ones

Every year, July 6 is celebrated as International Kissing Day. This day is been observed worldwide since 2006 as an annual event. This is the day to make your partner feel loved and happy. However, since many are unable to meet their partners due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few quotes that you can send them to make him or her feel special.

Here are some of the well-known quotes:

a. How Far Away the Stars Appear, and How Far Is Our First Kiss, and Ah, How Outdated My Coronary heart.

b. Happiness Is Like a Kiss. You Should Share It to Get pleasure from It.

c. If You Are Ever in Doubt As to Whether or not to Kiss a Fairly Woman, At all times Give Her the Good thing about the Doubt.

d. She Knew 100 Little Issues About Him, however When He Kissed Her She Couldn't Keep in mind Her Personal Title.

e. Kiss Me Till I Neglect How Terrified I Am of All the pieces Flawed With My Life.

f. As a result of With the Proper Particular person, Typically Kissing Feels Like Therapeutic.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10:04 [IST]