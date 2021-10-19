Civil Aviation ministry increases cap on India-UK flights to 60 services per week from Aug 16 onwards

International flights connecting Srinagar directly with rest of world to resume from 23 Oct

Srinagar, Oct 18: The operations of the international flights in Srinagar connecting directly with the rest of the world will begin from 23 October.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Monday reviewed the arrangements for starting direct international flights to and from Srinagar airport.

"Pole held a meeting regarding operation of international flights from Srinagar international airport and necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of Covid pandemic," an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Airport Authority Srinagar, Regional Director Bureau of Civil Aviation, Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Commandant CISF, Airport Srinagar, CMO Budgam, CMO Srinagar and Dr Gazala of Airport Srinagar attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the director of the Airport Authority of India gave a presentation regarding the layout plan for operation and regulation of activities at the airport, the spokesman said, adding arrangements for immigration and customs were also discussed.

Keeping the sensitivity of the Covid pandemic in view, he said a threadbare discussion was held over the management of passengers during arrival and departure of domestic and international flights.

Pole directed officers to execute arrangements meticulously, including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at the airport for international passengers besides mandatory RTPCR test for Covid before 48 hours.

The meeting also discussed the issue of brick kilns within the eight-kilometer radius of the Srinagar International Airport and alternative approach road besides other issues, the spokesman added. With inputs from PTI

