Will a third COVID-19 wave hit India? Hear it from the experts

India reports 9,283 new Covid cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases lowest in 537 days

International flight operations expected to return to normal soon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 24: International flight operations are expected to return to normal likely by December end, said an Aviation Ministry official.

"We are making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December," said Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process to normalise international flight operations.

He also said that the government was taking measures to guard against the renewed wave of COVID-19.

"I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me. I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," Scindia had said at a public event.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.