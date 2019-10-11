International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Theme, Significance and Top quotes

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 11: International Day of the Girl Child 2019 is celebrated today on October 11. The theme of this year's International Day of Girl Child 2019 is 'GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable'.

Its main objective is to empower women and help them to get their rights so that they can face the challenges all over the world and meet their needs. At the same time, spreading awareness about eliminating gender abnormalities against girls around the world.

Since 2012, the International Day of the Girl Child is being celebrated every year. This is an important day in the context of India where the gender ratio is skewed but has been improving over the years.

The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in India lays great emphasis on women empowerment and has launched a campaign by the name Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save girl child, educate a girl child).

International Day of the Girl Child aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights. Across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.They have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet where the global gender gap is growing. Today's generation of girls are preparing to enter a world of work that is being transformed by innovation and automation. Educated and skilled workers are in great demand, but roughly a quarter of young people - most of them female - are currently neither employed or in education or training.

Top girl child quotes:

We can do no great things, only small things with great love." - Mother Teresa

If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion." - Oprah.

And though she be but little, she is fierce." - William Shakespeare

Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God's presence - Amit Ray

Girls are pearls, ladies are rubies, mothers are moulders, and women are wonderful - Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha