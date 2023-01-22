'International conspiracy': Bar Association writes to Amit Shah for 360-degree probe into BBC documentary

Some people in India consider BBC above SC: Law Minister Rijiju on controversial series on PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

New Delhi, Jan 22: The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Sunday demanded a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy" angle in the BBCs documentary "India: The Modi Question".

India is already the fastest growing large economy in the world, and in another five years, it will reach the envious position of the third largest economy in the world - behind only the United States and China. This achievement under the able leadership of Narendra Modi too has riled many nations, AIBA said in the letter.

India's ability to withstand the Covid wave, its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, ascendance to G20 leadership, as well as the country's ability to nullify the effects of a global recession to be against the liking of some nations "that still cling to their colonial mindset", the letter added.

A group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans on Saturday slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "motivated charge sheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot" and a reflection of its "dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice".

They claimed it is the archetype of past British imperialism in India setting itself up as both judge and jury to resurrect Hindu-Muslim tensions that were overwhelmingly the creation of the British Raj policy of divide and rule.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 22:40 [IST]